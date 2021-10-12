63.2 F
U.K. Cyber Chief Says Russia Responsible for ‘Devastating’ Ransomware Attacks

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre and National Crime Agency have assessed that cyber criminals based in Russia and neighboring countries were responsible for most of the "devastating" ransomware attacks against the U.K.

By Homeland Security Today

Cyber attacks which see hackers get inside computer networks and lock the owners out until they pay a ransom present “the most immediate danger” to U.K. businesses in cyberspace, the head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has warned.

Lindy Cameron said her agency, an arm of GCHQ, and the National Crime Agency had assessed that cyber criminals based in Russia, and its neighbors, were responsible for most of the “devastating” ransomware attacks against the U.K.

Speaking at the Chatham House Cyber 2021 conference, she said these types of attacks posed a threat to everyone from major companies to local councils and schools.

Read the full story at the BBC

