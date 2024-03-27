The UK’s deputy prime minister, Oliver Dowden, says China has been unsuccessful in its attempts to undermine UK elections.

It comes as the UK and US today formally called out China’s aggression in cyberspace, pinning its state-sponsored attackers to incidents at the Electoral Commission in 2021 and attempts to target 43 parliamentarians in the same year.

“I want to reassure people that the compromise of this information, while it is obviously concerning, typically does not create a risk to those affected, and I want to further reassure the House that the Commission has worked with security specialists to investigate the incident and remove the threat from their system,” he said. “The Commission has since taken further steps to increase the resilience of their systems.”

