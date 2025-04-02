47 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Cybersecurity

UK Expanding Cyber Capabilities Amid U.S. Pause

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
uk flag, united kingdom, britain, british

The UK government has reaffirmed its commitment to countering cyber threats and Russian disinformation, following concerns over the US decision to halt offensive cyber-operations against Russia.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Dr Al Pinkerton MP (LD, Surrey Heath) raised concerns that the US policy shift could place greater strain on UK cyber forces, particularly the British Army’s 77th Brigade, which plays a key role in combating disinformation in Eastern Europe.

“As part of the armed forces parliamentary scheme, together with colleagues, I recently visited the 77th Brigade and learned more about the amazing work the men and women of the brigade are doing to tackle Russian disinformation in eastern Europe and elsewhere,” he said.

Read the rest of the story at UKDJ.

Previous article
CISA Promotes Emergency Communications Month
Next article
Time to Invest in Cybersecurity for U.S. Sealift Forces, Report Says
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals