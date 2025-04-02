UK Expanding Cyber Capabilities Amid U.S. Pause

The UK government has reaffirmed its commitment to countering cyber threats and Russian disinformation, following concerns over the US decision to halt offensive cyber-operations against Russia.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Dr Al Pinkerton MP (LD, Surrey Heath) raised concerns that the US policy shift could place greater strain on UK cyber forces, particularly the British Army’s 77th Brigade, which plays a key role in combating disinformation in Eastern Europe.

“As part of the armed forces parliamentary scheme, together with colleagues, I recently visited the 77th Brigade and learned more about the amazing work the men and women of the brigade are doing to tackle Russian disinformation in eastern Europe and elsewhere,” he said.

