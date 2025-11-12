spot_img
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
UK Transport and Cybersecurity Chiefs Investigate Chinese-Made Buses

Move to gauge risk of remote meddling by Beijing with systems on Yutong buses used in England follows study in Norway

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
November 12, 2025
The UK is to investigate whether hundreds of Chinese-made buses can be controlled remotely by their manufacturer, amid increasing concerns over Beijing’s involvement in British infrastructure.

The Department for Transport and the National Cyber Security Centre are examining whether buses made by Yutong could be vulnerable to interference.

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport said: “We are looking into the case and working closely with the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre to understand the technical basis for the actions taken by the Norwegian and Danish authorities.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

