Ukraine Embassy in the U.K. Reports Cyber Attacks

The Embassy of Ukraine in London, U.K. says it is the victim of “constant cyber attacks”. As a result, its website is down and emails are not getting through. There has been no statement to suggest the prevalence of the cyber attacks.

In an effort to offer help, many people from around the world have been taking to the Embassy’s social media channels to offer help, from money and essential items, to their services as a foreign fighter.

The Embassy is using Facebook and Twitter to relay messages it would usually post on its website and has now set up gmail accounts as follows:

ukrembassyuk@gmail.com (general enquiries)

ua.consul.gb@gmail.com (consular advice)

media.ukrembassyuk@gmail.com (media enquiries)

A global support platform has also been created by the Embassy for donations.

Further marches in support of Ukraine and against the invasion are planned in London this coming weekend.