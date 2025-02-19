19.7 F
Ukraine Struggles to Counter Russian Disinformation Without U.S. Support, Cyber Official Says

The U.S. foreign aid freeze and a “dramatic” shift in the Trump administration’s approach to countering disinformation are leaving European nations increasingly vulnerable to Russian influence operations, a Ukrainian security official says.

American funding has been instrumental in supporting Ukraine’s cybersecurity and counter-disinformation initiatives, said Natalia Tkachuk, head of cyber and information security at Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

“This is a very serious issue for Ukraine,” Tkachuk told Recorded Future News on the sidelines of the Munich Cyber Security Conference (MCSC) on Thursday. “We hope that American funding will be restored, perhaps through alternative mechanisms.”

Read the rest of the story at The Record.

