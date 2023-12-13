The CEO of Ukraine’s largest telecommunications company said Tuesday that a Russian cyberattack took down its service, severing internet access for millions across the country.

Service at the company, Kyivstar, “collapsed” Tuesday, according to NetBlocks, a company that monitors global internet outages. Both phone and internet access are down, Kyivstar said on its Facebook page.

The outage appears to be one of the largest cyberattacks against a civilian communications system to date. At the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, hackers whom analysts traced to Russia launched an attack on Viasat, a U.S. satellite internet company popular in Ukraine.

