41.6 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CybersecurityUkraine

Ukraine’s Top Mobile Internet Company is Down, Blames Russian Cyberattack

Service at the company, Kyivstar, “collapsed” Tuesday, said NetBlocks, which monitors global internet outages.

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The CEO of Ukraine’s largest telecommunications company said Tuesday that a Russian cyberattack took down its service, severing internet access for millions across the country.

Service at the company, Kyivstar, “collapsed” Tuesday, according to NetBlocks, a company that monitors global internet outages. Both phone and internet access are down, Kyivstar said on its Facebook page.

The outage appears to be one of the largest cyberattacks against a civilian communications system to date. At the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, hackers whom analysts traced to Russia launched an attack on Viasat, a U.S. satellite internet company popular in Ukraine.

Read the rest of the story at NBC News, here.

Previous article
CBP Seizes $68,000 in Undisclosed Cash From Nigeria-Bound Family at Dulles Airport
Next article
CBP Offers Tips for Holiday Travel This Season
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals