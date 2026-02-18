spot_img
Ukrainian Cyber Op Intercepts Russian Starlink Activation Effort

February 18, 2026
(Representative image only.) Ukraine Army First Lieutenant Vitalii Dudnyk monitors the Ukrainian mission group’s cyber-network to detect and alleviate virtual attacks during exercise Combined Endeavor 14 in Grafenwhor, Germany, Sept. 9. (Photo: Sgt. Derrick Irions/US Marine Corps)

Russian forces attempted to restore Starlink satellite communications to coordinate and manage frontline units by recruiting Ukrainians willing to activate terminals in their names for payment.

Instead, the plan was intercepted by Ukraine’s cyber community, which launched a counteroperation, Army TV reported.

Members of the 256th Cyber Assault Division, working with investigative group InformNapalm and a collective identified as MILITANT, set up a network of Telegram channels and automated bots posing as potential “drops.”

Read the rest of the story at The Defense Post.

DHS Partial Shutdown Hits Day 4 And No End In Sight
Canada Launches Defense Plan to Reduce Reliance on U.S.

