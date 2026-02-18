Ukrainian Cyber Op Intercepts Russian Starlink Activation Effort

Russian forces attempted to restore Starlink satellite communications to coordinate and manage frontline units by recruiting Ukrainians willing to activate terminals in their names for payment.

Instead, the plan was intercepted by Ukraine’s cyber community, which launched a counteroperation, Army TV reported.

Members of the 256th Cyber Assault Division, working with investigative group InformNapalm and a collective identified as MILITANT, set up a network of Telegram channels and automated bots posing as potential “drops.”

