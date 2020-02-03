UN Hack Stemmed from Microsoft SharePoint Flaw

Hackers breached the United Nations network in July by exploiting a Microsoft SharePoint vulnerability, according to reports. The breach, which appears to be an espionage operation, reportedly gave the hackers access to an estimated 400 GB of sensitive data.

The breach was swept under the rug by the U.N. until this week, when an internal document outlining the hack was leaked by The New Humanitarian, a global news agency focusing on human rights stories. According to the confidential document, at least 42 U.N. servers were compromised in Geneva and Vienna, potentially exposing staff personnel data and sensitive documents for other organizations collaborating with the U.N.

Read more at ThreatPost

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)