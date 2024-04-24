58.7 F
Cybersecurity

UnitedHealth CEO to Discuss Cyber Attack Before U.S. House Subcommittee

The chief executive of UnitedHealth is set to testify before a US House subcommittee regarding the Change Healthcare cyber attack that occurred earlier this year.

Minneapolis, United States - May 29, 2016: UnitedHealthcare corporate headquarters exterior and sign. UnitedHealth Group Inc. is an American diversified managed health care company.
(iStock Photo)

CEO Andrew Witty will appear before the subcommittee on 1 May to discuss the effect the attack had on its systems and the impact and pressure it put on its providers and their patients.

As initially reported by Reuters, subcommittee on oversight and investigations chair Morgan Griffith and energy and commerce committee chair Cathy Rodgers said they were excited to iron out the details of the breach.

“We look forward to learning more on what happened in the lead-up to, and in the weeks following, the attack,” they said.

Read the rest of the story at cyberdaily, here.

