Wednesday, June 19, 2024
UnitedHealth to Cop Notification Burden for Affected Healthcare Orgs

The US health department has advised that healthcare providers affected by the Change Healthcare cyber attack earlier this year can request that UnitedHealth notify those affected.

By Homeland Security Today
Minneapolis, United States - May 29, 2016: UnitedHealthcare corporate headquarters exterior and sign. UnitedHealth Group Inc. is an American diversified managed health care company.
(iStock Photo)

UnitedHealth’s Change Healthcare suffered a major cyber attack in February, resulting in the company’s systems being taken offline and leaving healthcare providers across the US without claims infrastructure, resulting in many of their operations coming to a standstill.

In an effort to take the burden of the incident off of healthcare organisations affected by the cyber attack, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has said that affected institutions can request that UnitedHealth notify the affected individuals.

“Affected covered entities that want Change Healthcare to provide breach notifications on their behalf should contact Change Healthcare,” said OCR director Melanie Fontes Rainer in a statement.

Read the rest of the story at cyberdaily.au.

