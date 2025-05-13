Starting May 12, CISA is changing how they announce cybersecurity updates and the release of new guidance, according to a news release. These announcements will only be shared through CISA social media platforms and email and will no longer be listed on their Cybersecurity Alerts & Advisories webpage.

According to the agency, the focus of their Cybersecurity Alerts & Advisories webpage will now be on urgent information tied to emerging threats or major cyber activity. They will continue to communicate releases and updates to their stakeholders. To stay informed, subscribe to receive their email notifications on CISA.gov. You can also follow us them on X @CISACyber for cybersecurity updates.