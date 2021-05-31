Updates to Alert on Pulse Connect Secure

CISA has updated Alert AA21-110A: Exploitation of Pulse Connect Secure Vulnerabilities to include new threat actor techniques, tactics, and procedures (TTPs), indicators of compromise (IOCs), and updated mitigations.
CISA encourages users and administrators to review AA21-110A and the following resources for more information:
• Re-Checking Your Pulse
• Ivanti KB44755 – Pulse Connect Secure (PCS) Integrity Assurance
• Ivanti Security Advisory SA44784
• Emergency Directive 21-03: Mitigate Pulse Connect Secure Product Vulnerabilities