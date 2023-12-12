37.4 F
US Agency Identified Bitcoin Inscriptions as Cybersecurity Risk

The U.S. National Vulnerability Database (NVD) has recognized that BRC-20 standard tokens exploit a vulnerability in the Bitcoin code.

According to the official notice, in some versions of the backbone of the network builders, Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Knots, BRC-20 tokens bypass the established restrictions on the size of additional information contained in the “inscriptions.” The Ordinals protocol allows them to obfuscate data by disguising it as code, as one code developer has already discussed.

The agency has flagged “inscriptions” created using the Ordinals protocol as a cybersecurity threat to the Bitcoin (BTC) network. Being listed in the NVD database means that the identified vulnerability has been determined to be of high public awareness. However, it is still at the analysis stage.

The agency also emphasized that BRC-20 has already heavily clogged the first cryptocurrency network. According to representatives, this will negatively impact blockchain performance and transaction fees.

Read the rest of the story at crypto.news, here.

