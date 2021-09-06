81.8 F
US CYBERCOM Says Mass Exploitation of Atlassian Confluence Vulnerability ‘Ongoing and Expected to Accelerate’

A number of IT leaders took to social media to confirm that it was indeed being exploited.

By Homeland Security Today
Marines with Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command pose for photos in cyber operations room at Lasswell Hall aboard Fort Meade, Maryland, Feb. 5, 2020. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Osborne/U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command)

US Cybercom has sent out a public notice warning IT teams that CVE-2021-26084 — related to Atlassian Confluence — is actively being exploited.

“Mass exploitation of Atlassian Confluence CVE-2021-26084 is ongoing and expected to accelerate. Please patch immediately if you haven’t already — this cannot wait until after the weekend,” US Cybercom sent out in a tweet on Friday ahead of the Labor Day weekend holiday.

A number of IT leaders took to social media to confirm that it was indeed being exploited.

Read more at ZDNet

