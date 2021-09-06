US CYBERCOM Says Mass Exploitation of Atlassian Confluence Vulnerability ‘Ongoing and Expected to Accelerate’

US Cybercom has sent out a public notice warning IT teams that CVE-2021-26084 — related to Atlassian Confluence — is actively being exploited.

“Mass exploitation of Atlassian Confluence CVE-2021-26084 is ongoing and expected to accelerate. Please patch immediately if you haven’t already — this cannot wait until after the weekend,” US Cybercom sent out in a tweet on Friday ahead of the Labor Day weekend holiday.

A number of IT leaders took to social media to confirm that it was indeed being exploited.

