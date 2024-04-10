77.1 F
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Cybersecurity

US Healthcare Help Desks Targeted in Social Engineering Attacks

The US healthcare sector continues to face an onslaught of cyber crime, with hackers having been recently observed targeting IT help desks within the industry with social engineering tactics.

US Department of Health and Human Services
US Department of Health and Human Services

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a warning that the healthcare and public health (HPH) centre was under attack from these new tactics.

The new tactics involve threat actors calling target organisations on the phone using local area codes to disguise themselves, before acting as financial department employees and convincing victims to hand over ID verification details.

Once they have the details, they then convince IT help desk staff to enrol a threat actor-owned device under multifactor authentication (MFA), allowing them to access the organisation’s systems. Reportedly, some threat actors use AI voice-cloning tools to increase the efficacy of their attacks.

Read the rest of the story at cyberdaily, here.

US Healthcare Help Desks Targeted in Social Engineering Attacks
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
