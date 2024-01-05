The leadership of U.S. Cyber Command’s key digital warfighting force will officially change hands on Friday, Recorded Future News has learned.

Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock will assume command of the Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) during a change of command ceremony at Fort Meade, Maryland. She will succeed Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman, who has led the force since 2019 and last month was confirmed to be Cyber Command’s new deputy chief.

A CNMF spokesperson confirmed a change of command ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

