28.1 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, January 5, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityPeople on the Move

US Military’s Cyber National Mission Force Gets a New Chief

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock. Image: U.S. Marines / Lance Cpl. Naomi May

The leadership of U.S. Cyber Command’s key digital warfighting force will officially change hands on Friday, Recorded Future News has learned.

Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock will assume command of the Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) during a change of command ceremony at Fort Meade, Maryland. She will succeed Army Maj. Gen. William Hartman, who has led the force since 2019 and last month was confirmed to be Cyber Command’s new deputy chief.

A CNMF spokesperson confirmed a change of command ceremony is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Read the rest of the story at The Record, here.

Previous article
SandboxAQ Partners with Carahsoft to Expand Distribution of its Cybersecurity and AI-Enabled Quantum Solutions
Next article
NIST Identifies Types of Cyberattacks That Manipulate Behavior of AI Systems
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals