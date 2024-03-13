A new annual report (PDF) from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that provides an overview of the cyber threats to US national interests based on insights from national spy agencies states that China and Russia are posed to undermine the US at a global scale, while Iran remains a regional menace.

“The larger competition between democratic and authoritarian forms of government that China, Russia, and other countries are fueling by promoting authoritarianism and spreading disinformation is putting pressure on longstanding norms encouraging cooperative approaches to the global commons,” the report reads.

China, the report shows, is considered the most active and persistent threat to the US in many aspects, including cyber, potentially threatening communications with allies and having the capability to launch cyberattacks against critical infrastructure and military assets.

