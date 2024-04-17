The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions against a Hamas official they believe leads “the cyber influence department” of the organization’s military wing in Gaza.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) handed down sanctions on Hudhayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlut — also known as “Abu Ubaida.”

U.S. officials claimed al-Kahlut has been involved in “procuring servers and domains in Iran to host the official al-Qassam Brigades website in cooperation with Iranian institutions.”

