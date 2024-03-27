45.2 F
Cybersecurity

US Treasury Slaps Sanctions on China-Linked APT31 Hackers

The US Treasury Department sanctions a pair of Chinese hackers linked to “malicious cyber operations targeting US critical infrastructure sectors.”

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Banknote Drawing of US Treasury Department Washington DC
(iStock Photo)

The US government on Monday announced a fresh round of sanctions against a pair of Chinese hackers it says are responsible for “malicious cyber operations targeting U.S. entities that operate within U.S. critical infrastructure sectors.”

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said the sanctions also extend to a Wuhan, China-based technology company serving as a front for multiple malicious cyber operations.

In tandem, the US Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against 7 Chinese nationals — including the sanctioned Zhao Guangzong and Ni Gaobin — and announced its allies in the UK and the Commonwealth and Development Office implemented matching sanctions.

Read the rest of the story at SecurityWeek, here.

