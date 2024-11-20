USCYBERCOM Executes International Coordinated Cyber Security Activity 2024

This month, U.S. Cyber Command launched the second iteration of the International Coordinated Cyber Security Activity (INCCA), a focused defensive cyberspace operation aimed at strengthening Department of Defense (DoD) networks and enhancing global cybersecurity partnerships.

INCCA is a key part of USCYBERCOM’s mission to protect DoD information networks, systems, and infrastructure from evolving cyber threats. The operation involves globally deployed defensive cyber teams working to detect, mitigate, and share threat intelligence on malware and vulnerabilities targeting DoD networks. This collaborative defense effort improves information sharing and strengthens the security and resilience of national and partner networks.

Through INCCA, USCYBERCOM aims to enhance the operational resilience of the Department of Defense Information Networks (DODIN) and ensure the continuity of critical cyber operations. The activity focuses on strengthening internal DoD defenses while coordinating with external partners, including Joint Force Commanders, interagency partners, and international allies.

INCCA also drives improvements in cyber defense capabilities, boosts expertise, and ensures DoD networks remain resilient in the face of evolving cyber threats. By emphasizing innovation, collaboration, and vigilance, INCCA reinforces USCYBERCOM’s commitment to safeguarding cyberspace and defending against adversaries that threaten national security.

The original announcement can be found here.