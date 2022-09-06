VA CIO DelBene Making the Cyber Gates a Little Higher, More Well-Rounded

The Department of Veterans Affairs is setting up cybersecurity check points before an application can get on the network.

The idea isn’t to replace the authority to operate (ATO) process, but it’s about becoming a great engineering organization like those in the private sector.

Kurt DelBene, the assistant secretary for the Office of Information and Technology and chief information officer at VA, said these new cyber gates is part of how VA is embracing a more well-rounded approach to their ATOs.

“What I found in VA so far is that we’re really good about doing the required procedures to get all the documentation together. But what we have an opportunity to do is have more of that last look of saying, if I look at everything in aggregate, do I feel good about the overall security of that system?” DelBene said in an interview with Federal News Network.

Read more at Federal News Network