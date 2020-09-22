VA Data Breach Also Hit 17,000 Community Care Providers, Senators Say

The data breach the Department of Veterans Affairs announced earlier this week exposed personal information for 46,000 veterans, but it also hit several thousand community care providers that supplement the agency’s medical program.

Approximately 17,000 community care providers that provide health services to veterans were also victims of the breach, Democrats on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee said Wednesday

Officials had briefed members of the House and Senate veterans committees about the VA data breach.

Read more at Federal News Network

