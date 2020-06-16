(Pixabay)

‘Vendetta’ Hackers Are Posing as Taiwan’s CDC in Data-Theft Campaign

A mysterious hacking group has been posing as Taiwan’s top infection-disease official in an attempt to steal sensitive data from Taiwanese users, researchers said Monday.

The hackers sent meticulously written spearphishing emails to a select group of targets, which may have included Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control employees, according to ElevenPaths, the cybersecurity unit of Spanish telecommunications firm Telefónica Group, which uncovered the activity.

It’s a reminder of the lengths to which hacking groups have gone to impersonate public health authorities and break into computer networks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more at CyberScoop

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X
X