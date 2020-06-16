‘Vendetta’ Hackers Are Posing as Taiwan’s CDC in Data-Theft Campaign

A mysterious hacking group has been posing as Taiwan’s top infection-disease official in an attempt to steal sensitive data from Taiwanese users, researchers said Monday.

The hackers sent meticulously written spearphishing emails to a select group of targets, which may have included Taiwan’s Centers for Disease Control employees, according to ElevenPaths, the cybersecurity unit of Spanish telecommunications firm Telefónica Group, which uncovered the activity.

It’s a reminder of the lengths to which hacking groups have gone to impersonate public health authorities and break into computer networks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

