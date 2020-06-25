Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services Site Server ‘Unrestorable’ After Malware Strike

Virginia’s Department of Criminal Justice Services is having to rebuild its “unrestorable” server after a malware infection hit the agency’s website.

DCJS told stakeholders in an email that the agency was “made aware that over the weekend our server was infected with malware.”

“We are working hand in hand with VITA [Virginia Information Technologies Agency] to remedy the situation that is impacting DCJS Websites,” the statement continued. “The DCJS Online Credentialing Management System was not affected. The controls that we have in place have caught this intrusion before it impacted our data. At this time, no data has been compromised.”

DCJS is one of 11 agencies within the commonwealth’s Secretariat of Public Safety and Homeland Security, and is charged with planning and carrying out programs and initiatives in support of the criminal justice system. This includes research and evaluation, distribution of federal and state funding to localities, state agencies and nonprofit organizations, and providing training, technical assistance and program development services to all segments of the criminal justice system.

DCJS also establishes and enforces minimum training standards for law enforcement, corrections and private security personnel ranging from private investigators to armed guards. The agency licenses private security businesses and credentials personnel who have completed training in DCJS-approved schools. A database of DCJS credentials is available online.

“Unfortunately, we determined late yesterday afternoon that there is no quick fix and the server is unrestorable and therefore must be rebuilt,” the DCJS statement continued. “While we work furiously to do so and get applications up and running as soon as possible, you will continue to experience delays and be unable to access our websites.”

