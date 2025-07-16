Senior cybersecurity officials at the National Security Agency and FBI said the agencies have been successful in addressing some of the Chinese cyber campaigns targeting critical infrastructure in the U.S.

During the International Conference on Cyber Security at Fordham University in New York City on Tuesday, experts spoke at length about Beijing’s so-called Typhoon campaigns — which have involved Chinese government and private sector groups launching attacks on U.S. government agencies and companies.

Kristina Walter, director of the NSA’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, focused on Volt Typhoon, an effort by Chinese actors to preposition themselves on U.S. critical infrastructure for disruptive or destructive cyberattacks in the event of a kinetic conflict centered around Taiwan.

