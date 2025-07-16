spot_img
74.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, July 17, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityInfrastructure SecurityCybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Volt Typhoon Was ‘Not Successful’ at Persisting in Critical Infrastructure, NSA Says

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Closeup of keys on a computer keyboard, with one bearing the Chinese flag colors and a label for hacking.
(iStock Photo)

Senior cybersecurity officials at the National Security Agency and FBI said the agencies have been successful in addressing some of the Chinese cyber campaigns targeting critical infrastructure in the U.S.

During the International Conference on Cyber Security at Fordham University in New York City on Tuesday, experts spoke at length about Beijing’s so-called Typhoon campaigns — which have involved Chinese government and private sector groups launching attacks on U.S. government agencies and companies.

Kristina Walter, director of the NSA’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, focused on Volt Typhoon, an effort by Chinese actors to preposition themselves on U.S. critical infrastructure for disruptive or destructive cyberattacks in the event of a kinetic conflict centered around Taiwan.

Read the rest of the story at The Record.

Previous article
U.S. National Guard Unit Was ‘Extensively’ Hacked by Salt Typhoon in 2024, Memo Says
Next article
AI Defense in the Cyber Battlefield: Part II
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals