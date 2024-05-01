Coffee County in the US State of Georgia has been hit by a cyber-incident, reportedly leading to its connection to the state’s voter registration system being severed.

In a statement, the Office of Coffee County Board of Commissioners said the County was informed of unusual cyber-activity on its IT infrastructure by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on April 15, 2024.

The local authority immediately declared a cyber-incident, leading to a wider examination of the County’s IT environment. This involved working with the DHS and CISA to examine artifacts of the unauthorized access in the cyber systems/activity logs, network logs and monitoring systems.

