Water System Attacks Spark Calls for Cybersecurity Regulation

The US critical infrastructure industry and federal authorities have been coping with a series of threat actor attacks on organizations, particularly water utilities, by a shadowy Iranian threat actor exploiting security holes in internet-connected equipment deployed in industrial control system (ICS) environments.

The substantial worries surrounding these incidents, which were seemingly triggered by the Hamas-Israel war, suggest that these kinds of attacks will continue for the foreseeable future. However, some cybersecurity and industrial control system security experts have doubts that Iran as a nation-state was behind the attacks given their amateurish nature.

However, they all agree that cash-strapped water utilities are sitting ducks for this exploitation and that all organizations can best defend themselves by getting their unprotected devices off the open internet. Some experts hope this recent turn of events will spark renewed interest in water sector regulations that could give water utilities more significant funding to devote to cybersecurity.

