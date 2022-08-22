80.8 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, August 22, 2022
WEBINAR New Threat Trends in Cyber: Data and Resources from the FBI

By Homeland Security Today

Malicious cyber activity jeopardizes U.S. economic and national security and threatens the American people’s safety and confidence in the private sector. This very real risk is driving the FBI to urge businesses to partner with FBI field offices and share information and report cyber breaches. In this webinar, FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) Albert Murray will discuss why companies should partner with the FBI—before a cyber incident occurs. If your company does become the victim of a cyber incident, notifying the FBI can provide you with technical information and support to stop the attack and help you recover assets and data. It can also help the FBI warn others who may be victimized by the same attack or bad actor. ASAC Murray will share case studies of how companies successfully worked with the FBI to share intelligence, assist in network remediation and bring the perpetrators of cyber attacks to justice.

Join us on August 25th at 2:00 PM EST for this session.

Register here!

