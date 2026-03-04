What War in the Middle East Means for CIOs and CISOs in the United States

If you’re a Chief Information Officer (CIO) or a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), you’ve more than likely developed a strategy and operating plan, assessed your risks and even done some tabletop exercises to prepare for the inevitable crisis. But were you – and are you – ready for war in the Middle East?

You may be thinking that war in the Middle East doesn’t impact you and your organization. You may be right, but you’re probably wrong.

Even as global conflicts have escalated in recent years, the economy has remained global. War simply highlights how interconnected we are. As you revise your risk registers and incident response plans in light of the current crisis, let’s look at some of the things you should be thinking about.

Cyber-attacks to distract

Perhaps the most likely domestic risk related to a foreign kinetic war is a cyber-attack. There are many nation-state actors who have tried to infiltrate US critical infrastructure and companies of all sizes to place advanced persistent threats (APTs) within those systems. While we haven’t seen reports of activations of APTs in this current conflict, you need to be vigilant and watch for indicators of compromise. As CISA used to say, it’s time for “Shields Up.”

In addition to your own systems, you need to consider what you will do if your suppliers are compromised by a nation-state actor. You should think expansively about the supply chain for goods and services and work in partnership with your procurement counterparts to develop contingency plans for suppliers who are unable to deliver goods and services.

Critical infrastructure is a target, and the Strait of Hormuz is closed

The most likely target for APTs during a kinetic war is critical infrastructure. You need to think about where your facilities are getting power and water and your back up power and water sources. If you don’t have redundant power and water for every facility, you need to work with your facilities team to put those contingency plans in place. The power equation is further complicated by the fact that Iran controls access to the Strait of Hormuz and, therefore, a significant amount of the oil that flows from the Middle East. Therefore, you also need contingency plans for your oil and gas products – such as the diesel that runs your backup generators.

Do you know where all your employees, vendors and contractors are?

On the surface it may appear that your entire company is in the United States. Or you may be part of a global company with no operations in the Middle East. Even so, are you sure you don’t have anyone in the Middle East? At the most basic level, you may have employees vacationing or on business in the Middle East who need to maintain connectivity until they can be evacuated. Are you sure you don’t have any digital nomads who have been teleworking from Dubai – with or without the company’s knowledge? What about your contractors on your follow-the-sun service desk? What about suppliers? Israel is home to many cybersecurity vendors. Are you working with any of them? Find out who is in the Middle East and prepare your plans to get them home or work without them should they lose connectivity.

Do you know where your customers are?

Many companies have customers around the world. From a reputational standpoint, it’s important for you to think about the tone of your customer-facing systems. An unrelentingly positive landing page would be completely inappropriate in a war zone. You should work with your business partners to develop messaging regarding service interruptions, customer support and billing that are appropriate for the current situation in the Middle East and deploy that messaging to your customer facing systems in the region.

Do you know where your data is?

Many countries have data sovereignty or data residency requirements. Some companies add their own requirements. Some countries don’t have requirements. Most organizations require that vendors maintain their data within the country where the company resides or where the customer resides to comply with a patchwork of government requirements, but not all do. You need to understand the practical implications of those rules in times of war. If your company does business in the Middle East your company or your suppliers may be maintaining business data in countries where it is at risk of being physically destroyed. You should make sure that there are plans in place to protect that data even if it can’t be removed from the country.

Supply chain disruptions

CIOs and CISOs think a lot about where products come from and whether the location of their suppliers injects cybersecurity risk. But right now you have an additional supply chain problem. Where are goods traveling and will freight traffic be disrupted? While most of the goods that your company needs don’t travel over land or water through the Middle East, this war is escalating existing disruptions to global airspace. Russian airspace has been closed to most carriers for nearly four years. Now most Middle Eastern airspace is closed and some of the largest global carriers are grounded. This will increase the cost of air freight and add delays as shipments take longer routes and await space to fly. You need to think about the critical products and components that you need to keep your systems operating and make sure that you have sufficient supplies to survive the inevitable shipping delays.

Increased terrorism risks worldwide

Unfortunately, one of the realities of our modern world is that terrorism threats increase during wartime. As an IT leader, you need to ensure that you have systems in place to pick up on warnings of terrorism threats that could impact your organization, including attempts to infiltrate systems as well as insider threats. You need to partner with your physical security team to ensure that you have robust tools to monitor external and internal chatter and integrate IT, OT and physical security controls to ensure that you have a 360-degree view of your enterprise and your risks.

Increased workplace turmoil

Finally, there is no doubt that this is a politically charged moment. Your employees all have opinions and they don’t all agree. While this kind of conflict can lead to insider threats, it’s more likely that employees will share their feelings in ways that create conflict and disruptions. As a leader, if your company hasn’t already created guidelines, it’s your job to set expectations regarding workplace behavior and to make sure that your employees abide by them so that everyone will feel safe and be productive.

While this is a long list of ways that war in the Middle East can impact your organization, it is not exhaustive. It also may not be aligned to your top risks. Take the time now to act on any of the listed items that have moved from risk to reality in the last week. Then update your risk registers, take actions to mitigate your new highest risks and run some tabletop exercise. You’ll be glad you did.