Which Cyber Priorities Didn’t Appear in the Pentagon’s Budget

The head of U.S. Cyber Command told Congress in a Feb. 20 letter that the budget request for fiscal year 2021 did not include $106 million that his organization could still use, mostly as a way to better defend the Pentagon’s networks.

In a letter sent to Congress and obtained by Fifth Domain, Gen. Paul Nakasone outlined the command’s unfunded priorities list which includes $52.2 million for securing the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN).

This funding, spread between Cyber Command and Joint Force Headquarters-DoDIN, a subordinate headquarters responsible for global network defense, would go toward improving the Pentagon’s ability to secure, operate and defend the DoDIN.

