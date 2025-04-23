72.4 F
Cybersecurity

Whistleblower Org Says DOGE May Have Caused ‘Significant Cyber Breach’ at U.S. Labor Watchdog

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
National Labor Relations Board
(Photo: National Labor Relations Board via X)

A whistleblower complaint says that billionaire Elon Musk’s team of technologists may have been responsible for a “significant cybersecurity breach,” likely of sensitive case files, at America’s federal labor watchdog.

The complaint addressed to Republican Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton and his Democratic counterpart Mark Warner and made public Tuesday by the group Whistleblower Aid, draws on the testimony of Daniel Berulis, an information technology staffer at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The NLRB, a New Deal-era agency that is tasked with protecting workers’ rights to organize and join unions, has for years been a target of America’s corporate titans – including Musk – some of whom are now seeking to have the agency’s powers declared unconstitutional.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

EPA Launches Biggest Deregulatory Action in U.S. History
China Escalates Cyber Fight With U.S., Names Alleged NSA Hackers
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

