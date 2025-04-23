A whistleblower complaint says that billionaire Elon Musk’s team of technologists may have been responsible for a “significant cybersecurity breach,” likely of sensitive case files, at America’s federal labor watchdog.

The complaint addressed to Republican Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton and his Democratic counterpart Mark Warner and made public Tuesday by the group Whistleblower Aid, draws on the testimony of Daniel Berulis, an information technology staffer at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).

The NLRB, a New Deal-era agency that is tasked with protecting workers’ rights to organize and join unions, has for years been a target of America’s corporate titans – including Musk – some of whom are now seeking to have the agency’s powers declared unconstitutional.

