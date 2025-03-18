65.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityLeadership/ManagementFederal Government

White House Instructs Agencies to Avoid Firing Cybersecurity Staff, Email Says

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The White House is urging federal agencies to refrain from laying off their cybersecurity teams, as they scramble to comply with a Thursday deadline to submit mass layoff plans to slash their budgets, according to an email seen by Reuters.

Greg Barbaccia, the United States federal chief information officer, sent the message on Wednesday, in response to questions about whether cybersecurity employees’ work is national security-related, and therefore exempt from layoffs.

“We believe cybersecurity is national security and we encourage Department-level Chief Information Officers to consider this when reviewing their organizations,” he wrote in the email to information technology employees across the federal government which has not been previously reported.

Read the full story at Reuters.

Previous article
US IRS Pauses Modernization Investments to Evaluate AI Technology
Next article
2025 Global Threat Intelligence Report Highlights Rising Cybersecurity Challenges
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals