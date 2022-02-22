64.5 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurity

White House Pins Ukraine DDoS Attacks on Russian GRU Hackers

"We believe that the Russian government is responsible for wide-scale cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks."

By Homeland Security Today
(White House video)

The White House has linked the recent DDoS attacks that knocked down the sites of Ukrainian banks and defense agencies to Russia’s Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (also known as GRU).

“The US government believes that Russian cyber actors likely have targeted the Ukrainian government, including military and critical infrastructure networks, to collect intelligence and preposition to conduct disruptive cyber activities,” said Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber Anne Neuberger.

“We believe that the Russian government is responsible for wide-scale cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks this week.”

Read more at Bleeping Computer

Previous articleLOGIIC Releases Report on Managing ICS Software Risks to Oil and Gas
Next articlePERSPECTIVE: Why the Federal Government Must Consider a Standardized Approach to Cybersecurity Regulations
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.