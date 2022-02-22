White House Pins Ukraine DDoS Attacks on Russian GRU Hackers

The White House has linked the recent DDoS attacks that knocked down the sites of Ukrainian banks and defense agencies to Russia’s Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (also known as GRU).

“The US government believes that Russian cyber actors likely have targeted the Ukrainian government, including military and critical infrastructure networks, to collect intelligence and preposition to conduct disruptive cyber activities,” said Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber Anne Neuberger.

“We believe that the Russian government is responsible for wide-scale cyberattacks on Ukrainian banks this week.”

Read more at Bleeping Computer