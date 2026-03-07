White House Unveils Trump’s Six Pillar Cyber Strategy for America

The White House has released President Trump’s Cyber Strategy for America, outlining the Administration’s priorities for ensuring that America remains unrivaled in cyberspace. It calls for unprecedented coordination across government and the private sector to invest in the best technologies and continue world-class innovation, and to make the most of America’s cyber capabilities for both offensive and defensive missions.

The strategy explains the Administration’s priorities, summarized in six policy pillars, which will guide action and resourcing through the follow-on policy vehicles. The strategy builds on President Trump’s actions to date, and requires a level of coordination, commitment, and political will never before marshalled against cyber threats.

The six pillars of action documented in the strategy are:

Shape Adversary Behavior Promote Common Sense Regulation Modernize and Secure Federal Government Networks Secure Critical Infrastructure Sustain Superiority in Critical and Emerging Technologies Build Talent and Capacity

The strategy communicates the Trump Administration’s cyber vision and approach to the American people, to Congress, to partners in industry and allies across the globe—and also to adversaries.

