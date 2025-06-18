United Natural Foods (UNFI) said it is now able to receive orders and deliver products to grocery stores across North America after a cyberattack limited its ability to operate last week.

Shoppers at Whole Foods and several other grocery stores across the U.S. found empty shelves for much of last week after the incident was discovered on June 5.

In a statement on Sunday evening, UNFI said over the past few days it has “made significant progress toward safely restoring [its] electronic ordering systems, which will allow us to serve the customers that order through these systems in a more automated way and continue to increase our operational capacity.”

