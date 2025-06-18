spot_img
Cybersecurity

Whole Foods Supplier Making Progress on Restoration After Cyberattack Left Shelves Empty

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Photo: @UNFI via X)

United Natural Foods (UNFI) said it is now able to receive orders and deliver products to grocery stores across North America after a cyberattack limited its ability to operate last week.

Shoppers at Whole Foods and several other grocery stores across the U.S. found empty shelves for much of last week after the incident was discovered on June 5.

In a statement on Sunday evening, UNFI said over the past few days it has “made significant progress toward safely restoring [its] electronic ordering systems, which will allow us to serve the customers that order through these systems in a more automated way and continue to increase our operational capacity.”

Read the rest of the story at The Record.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

