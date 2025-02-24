49.6 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, February 24, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityInfrastructure Security

Why America Needs Its Own Salt Typhoon

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Global world telecommunication network with nodes connected around earth. Earth image from NASA (images-assets.nasa.gov/image/iss040e090540/iss040e090540~orig.jpg). Composition and network edited in Adobe Photoshop

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) has floated an idea to deal with Salt Typhoon’s compromise of U.S. telecommunications networks, basically telling China: get out of our networks or we’ll hack yours.

Essentially, Warner’s comments imply that the threat of U.S. hacking could force an understanding between the two nations to stay out of each other’s telcos.

However, we believe the U.S. would be better off just pulling the trigger on its own, similar campaign if it hasn’t already.

Read the rest of the story at The Lawfare Institute.

Previous article
PERSPECTIVE: Current U.S. Government Administration and the Risk of Increased Insider Threat
Next article
The Diplomatic Security Service is Being Targeted for Firings
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals