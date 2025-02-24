Why America Needs Its Own Salt Typhoon

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) has floated an idea to deal with Salt Typhoon’s compromise of U.S. telecommunications networks, basically telling China: get out of our networks or we’ll hack yours.

Essentially, Warner’s comments imply that the threat of U.S. hacking could force an understanding between the two nations to stay out of each other’s telcos.

However, we believe the U.S. would be better off just pulling the trigger on its own, similar campaign if it hasn’t already.

