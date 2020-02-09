Why You Can’t Bank on Backups to Fight Ransomware Anymore

Not every ransomware attack is an unmitigated disaster. But even the most prepared organizations, it seems, can have small-scale disasters in the era of mass scans, spear phishes, and targeted ransomware.

Just a few months after staging a ransomware exercise for its member credit unions, the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) experienced what a spokesperson described as a “business disruption issue”—caused by ransomware, according to a source that spoke with TechCrunch’s Zack Whittaker. By late on February 4, the site had been fully restored. Jim Nussle, CUNA’s president and CEO, sent a message to members on February 5.

