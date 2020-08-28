Wisconsin Woman Gets 7 1/2 Years in Federal Prison for Social Media ISIS Work

A Cudahy woman who supported ISIS over social media has been sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison.

Waheba Issa Dais, 48, pleaded guilty last year to one count of knowingly attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization. A second count from 2018 indictment was dismissed.

Federal prosecutors said Dais, a mother of three, hacked into Facebook and other social media accounts to pledge allegiance to ISIS, recruit others to its cause, and provide instructions about making bombs and biological weapons, often using encrypted channels.

Read more at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)