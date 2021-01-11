With New Cloud Policy, Navy Moves Back to a Centralized Approach

The Navy and Marine Corps are in the midst of a significant shift in how the two services buy and use commercial cloud computing services, the upshot of which is a good deal more centralization, governance and oversight over their cloud consumption.

Under a new cloud policy the Navy’s chief information officer and top acquisition official jointly signed last month, individual commands will, for the most part, lose their authority to buy cloud services on their own. Starting in March, any new cloud spending will have to be funneled through the Naval Digital Marketplace, an electronic provisioning service operated by the Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services (PEO Digital).

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)