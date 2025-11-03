spot_img
With Russian Cyberattacks on the Rise, NATO Nations Ready to Play Offense

Russia, vector 3d flag on blue background with hud interfaces
(iStock Photo)

A cyberattack shut down some of Europe’s biggest airports last month – including London Heathrow, Berlin Brandenburg, and Brussels – stranding thousands of passengers as hackers held online data for ransom. The target, Collins Aerospace, builds check-in systems for airlines, but it had also recently scored a contract to help NATO wage electronic warfare.

It was yet another in a series of high-profile cyber incursions in Europe. A few months earlier, hackers opened a Norwegian dam’s floodgates by exploiting a weak password – a mixture of real-life and cyber sabotage that authorities attributed to Russia.

Such cyberstrikes are on the rise, warns a report this month by the European Union’s Agency for Cybersecurity, and they are often carried out by China and Russia to “erode the resiliency” of Western nations.

Read the rest of the story at The Christian Science Monitor.

