Zhenhua Heavy Industries Denies Crane Cyber Security Threat to US Ports

Chinese port equipment manufacturer Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) has made a statement denying that its cranes are a cyber security threat to US ports.

Shanghai, China - July 31 2014: ZPMC (Zhenhua Port Machinery Company) crane and ZIM container at Yangshan Port blue sky and cloud background
(iStock Photo)

Zhenhua said in a statement that the company takes the concerns of US seriously and believes the reports are misleading the public without a thorough examination of the facts.

The cranes offered by Zhenhua will not raise any cyber risks to any ports. The company has consistently adhered to national and regional laws and regulations to ensure its cranes utilized at ports globally, including the US, and adheres to international standard and applicable laws, claimed Zhenhua.

Read the rest of the story at Seatrade Maritime News, here.

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
