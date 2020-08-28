Zuckerberg Says Facebook Made ‘Operational Mistake’ in Not Taking Down Militia Page

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Friday that the company made an “operational mistake” when it failed to take down a Wisconsin militia group’s page that violated Facebook’s rules.

The page belonged to the Kenosha Guard, a self-identified local militia that had set up an event on Facebook calling for people to take to the streets with weapons during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer.

“There have been a bunch of media reports asking why this page and event weren’t removed sooner, especially when in this case a bunch of people did report the page,” Zuckerberg said in a video on his own Facebook page.

