2026 National Homeland Security Conference Opens Call for Presentations

Matt Seldon
February 27, 2026
stage, microphone, conference

The National Homeland Security Association (NHSA) has opened its call for presentations for the 2026 National Homeland Security Conference, scheduled for Aug. 10–13, 2026, in Louisville, Kentucky.

The annual conference brings together more than 1,000 professionals from across the homeland security and emergency management community, including representatives from local, state, and federal government agencies, the military, and the private sector. Organizers say the event provides a forum for sharing best practices, strengthening partnerships, and discussing emerging threats and operational challenges.

For the 2026 conference, NHSA plans to host 60-minute presentations across multiple tracks covering the full spectrum of homeland security subject areas. Officials are encouraging practitioners, policymakers, researchers, and private sector partners to submit proposals for consideration.

Presentations that focus on the National Priority Areas (NPAs) will be given special consideration.  These include:

– Enhancing the Protection of Soft Targets/Crowded Places (Securing Public Gathering Places)
– Enhancing Cybersecurity
– Supporting Homeland Security Task Forces and Fusion Centers
– Enhancing Election Security
– Supporting Border Crisis Response and Enforcement

The submission deadline is April 15. Applicants will be notified between May 16 and June 16, 2026, regarding their selection status. According to organizers, presenters must adhere to the established timeline to secure a session slot.

Additional details and application information are available here.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)

50
Matt Seldon

