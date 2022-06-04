66.4 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, June 4, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasEducation and Training
Subject Matter AreasEducation and Training

A Unique Professional Development Opportunity: The 2022 Homeland Security Human Factors Summer Institute

The most recent Stress in America survey by the American Psychological Association makes it clear that we are in an exceptionally complex environment.

By Homeland Security Today

The Homeland Security Human Factors Institute has just opened registration for the 2022 Summer Institute. The Institute provides and unique opportunity for professionals to continue to build their knowledge of human behavior in security, emergency management, and business continuity. The most recent Stress in America survey by the American Psychological Association makes it clear that we are in an exceptionally complex environment, with people are reporting some of the highest levels of stress recorded. Understanding human behavior in this unique moment in time can give practitioners a strategic and tactical advantage in managing a variety of threats.

This summer the institute offers an updated two-tiered curriculum covering both foundational and advanced concepts. Participants can select individual classes, the Tier One (foundations) or Tier Two (advanced) programs, or take part in the entire 8-week certificate program. The classes are offered live online each Wednesday from July 13-August 31 at 1:00 PM ET and recorded for convenient on-demand viewing. Classes focus on topics ranging from human behavior in disasters and emergencies, to complex threat environments including CBRNE and mass shooting incidents, civil unrest, and climate emergencies.

All classes are approved for ASIS International CPE credits, and there is a special bonus of a Summer 2022 t-shirt featuring the Institute’s ‘warrior-scholar’ logo, just in time for the warm weather. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn and grow in your understanding and expertise in crisis-related human behavior. Learn more and register today at http://www.hshf-institute.com.

Previous articleHomeland Democrats Request Briefing on DHS Role In Responding to Uvalde Shooting
Next articleNew York Gun Violence Effort Funding Announced as Biden Calls for Ban on Assault Weapons
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals