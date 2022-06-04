A Unique Professional Development Opportunity: The 2022 Homeland Security Human Factors Summer Institute

The Homeland Security Human Factors Institute has just opened registration for the 2022 Summer Institute. The Institute provides and unique opportunity for professionals to continue to build their knowledge of human behavior in security, emergency management, and business continuity. The most recent Stress in America survey by the American Psychological Association makes it clear that we are in an exceptionally complex environment, with people are reporting some of the highest levels of stress recorded. Understanding human behavior in this unique moment in time can give practitioners a strategic and tactical advantage in managing a variety of threats.

This summer the institute offers an updated two-tiered curriculum covering both foundational and advanced concepts. Participants can select individual classes, the Tier One (foundations) or Tier Two (advanced) programs, or take part in the entire 8-week certificate program. The classes are offered live online each Wednesday from July 13-August 31 at 1:00 PM ET and recorded for convenient on-demand viewing. Classes focus on topics ranging from human behavior in disasters and emergencies, to complex threat environments including CBRNE and mass shooting incidents, civil unrest, and climate emergencies.

All classes are approved for ASIS International CPE credits, and there is a special bonus of a Summer 2022 t-shirt featuring the Institute’s ‘warrior-scholar’ logo, just in time for the warm weather. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn and grow in your understanding and expertise in crisis-related human behavior. Learn more and register today at http://www.hshf-institute.com.