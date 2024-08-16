Augusta University to Launch New PhD in Intelligence, Defense, and Cybersecurity Policy

Augusta University has received approval from the University System of Georgia Board of Regents to offer a first-of-its-kind PhD in Intelligence, Defense, and Cybersecurity Policy that will be known as AU’s PhD in national defense.

The new program, the first PhD program offered by Pamplin College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at AU, will offer students extensive core work with required credit hours in research methods, intelligence studies, strategic cybersecurity and traditional security studies. The aim of the program is to give students a broad-based understanding of security studies.

“It makes sense to extend what we are doing with the Master of Arts in Intelligence and Security Studies program by adding a first-of-its-kind PhD in national defense,” said Kim Davies, PhD, dean of Pamplin College. “Dr. Craig Albert and the faculty involved in building this new PhD have done a tremendous job creating a rigorous, state-of-the-art program that will provide students with a strong, broad-based understanding of security studies, especially as it pertains to the United States’ national security and its stature in the international arena.”

