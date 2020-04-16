Coast Guard Academy to Host Virtual Class of 2020 Graduation

The Coast Guard Academy announces they are preparing to hold a virtual graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The graduating Class of 2020, along with the rest of the Academy Corps of Cadets were on spring break when travel restrictions were imposed and they were ordered to remain home. The Corps then shifted to virtual remote classes which are ongoing.

During the virtual ceremony, Chad Wolf, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security is scheduled to deliver the keynote address. Adm. Karl Schultz, the Commandant of the Coast Guard will also provide remarks.

“This decision was made in the best interest of the health and well-being of our entire Academy family and our local community,” said Rear Adm. Bill Kelly, the Academy’s Superintendent.

“I’d like to thank our faculty and staff who have made it possible to graduate the Class of 2020 on time, and deliver them to their duty stations prepared to serve our nation. The entire Academy community has come together to match an unprecedented mission with unprecedented effort and innovation. I am enormously proud of them.”

The Class of 2020 is the largest graduating class with 258 cadets in the Academy’s 144 year history as well as largest class of women graduating with 102.

