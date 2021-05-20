DHS S&T Selects 2021 Minority Serving Institutions Summer Research Teams

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) announced today the selection of 18 teams from different Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) across the United States to participate in the 2021 Summer Research Team (SRT) program.

The DHS SRT program, administered by S&T’s Office of University Programs, is a summer internship providing quality research experiences to students and faculty of an MSI in the United States and the 16 U.S. territories.

The teams selected are comprised of 18 early career faculty members and 31 graduate and undergraduate students who will spend 10 weeks virtually at a DHS Center of Excellence (COE) or a partnering institution across the country. The SRT program fosters relationships for long-term projects and enhances scientific leadership at MSIs in DHS-relevant research areas.

“Developing a diverse Homeland Security workforce is a vital component of OUP’s mission and engagement with the Nation’s MSIs is one of our top priorities” said S&T OUP Director Rebecca Medina. “We are excited to see how this year’s participants will engage with our COE network and are certain they will bring critical insight to help bolster the Department’s research efforts.”

The 2021 teams, their projects, and their host COEs include:

Arctic Domain Awareness Center (ADAC) – Four Teams

Dr. Kevin Kupietz, Elizabeth City State University, and students, Patrick Martin and Kevon Price

Project: Examination of Responder Safety in Austere Conditions

Project: Examination of Responder Safety in Austere Conditions Dr. Yong Gan, Cal Poly University Pomona, and students, Ali Arjan and Jimmy Yik

Project: Processing and Characterization of a Photosensitive Composite Nanofiber for Spilled Oil Cleaning

Project: Processing and Characterization of a Photosensitive Composite Nanofiber for Spilled Oil Cleaning Dr. Yuming Wen, University of Guam, and student, Natalie Bravo

Project: Impacts of Precipitation on Salinity Levels in Finegayan, Guam

Project: Impacts of Precipitation on Salinity Levels in Finegayan, Guam Dr. Jing Zhang, North Carolina A&T State University, and student, Mariah Bush

Project: High-resolution Arctic Weather Forecasting (HAWF) System for USCG Arctic Operation

Center for Accelerated Operational Efficiency (CAOE) – Two Teams

Dr. Samar Swaid, Philander Smith College, and students, Kamron Reed and Malik Tye

Project: Visual-Based Disinformation

Project: Visual-Based Disinformation Dr. Jiang Guo, California State University, and student, Jorge Sanchez

Project: Machine Learning Based Prediction of Passenger Arrival

Center for Cross-Border Threat Screening & Supply Chain Defense (CBTS) – Two Teams

Dr. Michael Pravica, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, and students, Drake Joseph and Nicholas Pudar

Project: Evaluation and Development of Spectroscopic Means to Detect Biological Threats

Project: Evaluation and Development of Spectroscopic Means to Detect Biological Threats Dr. Baraka Mapp, Bethune Cookman University, and students, Angel Prince and Isis Bouie

Project: Geospatial Data Investigations for Food Supply Chain Solutions

Criminal Investigations and Network Analysis (CINA) – Three teams

Dr. Obiageli Ogbanufe, University of North Texas, and students, Fallon Baucum and Jasmine Benjamin

Project: Predicting Criminal Activities in Darknet Markets: Advancing Knowledge and Tools for Activities Monitoring

Project: Predicting Criminal Activities in Darknet Markets: Advancing Knowledge and Tools for Activities Monitoring Dr. Urmi Ghosh-dastidar, New York City College of Technology – CUNY, and student, Katie Salas

Project: A Graph Theoretic Approach for Criminal Investigation and Network Analysis

Project: A Graph Theoretic Approach for Criminal Investigation and Network Analysis Dr. ConSandra McNeil, Jackson State University (JSU), and student, Tiffany Hoard- Aaron and Lauren Izegbu

Project: Developing a Convergent Graduate Certificate in Homeland Security Program at JSU

Critical Infrastructure Resilience Institute (CIRI)- Four teams

Dr. Ho, Chun-Hsing, Northern Arizona University, and students, Jimmie Devany and Manuel Lopez

Project: Integration of Vehicle Based Sensing and Vehicle Dynamic Model in Evaluating Resilience of Highway Infrastructure

Project: Integration of Vehicle Based Sensing and Vehicle Dynamic Model in Evaluating Resilience of Highway Infrastructure Dr. Dipakkumar Pravin, University of North Texas, and students, Ana Robinson and Jarod Costello

Project: Evaluating Ontologies for Cybersecurity Workforce Development Applications

Project: Evaluating Ontologies for Cybersecurity Workforce Development Applications Dr. Dan Tamir, Texas State University, and students, Maria Elise Tomasso and Kian O’Ryan

Project: Blockchain: Harnessing Linked Distributed Ledger

Project: Blockchain: Harnessing Linked Distributed Ledger Dr. Dan Kim, University of North Texas, and students, Peter Douglas and Jordan Bernot

Project: Enhancing Cybersecurity KSA (Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities) for Cybersecurity Education and Workforce Development

Coastal Resilience Center (CRC) – One team

Dr. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi, and students, Stephen Michalec and Emily Rawlins

Project: Parametric Equations of Outer-core Tropical Cyclone Radial Winds

Maritime Security Center (MSC) – Two teams

Dr. Mary Hoppa, Norfolk State University, and students, Tricia Camaya and Zaid Abdul-Kaudeyr

Project: Hacking the Wind–Understanding Cybersecurity Risk in Offshore Wind Farms

Project: Hacking the Wind–Understanding Cybersecurity Risk in Offshore Wind Farms Dr. Malhotra, Rakesh, North Carolina Central University, and student, Isabel Gutierrez

Project: Securing Ports Against Cohorts of Extremism (SPACE)

In addition to conducting research at one of the COEs, the teams are invited to participate in the annual DHS COE Summit being held on May 19-20, 2021. The DHS COE Summit is a unique opportunity for SRT faculty and students to connect with DHS components; federal, state, and local stakeholders; and industry partners to present current and emerging solutions to threats and homeland security challenges.

For more information about SRTs, visit https://www.orau.gov/dhseducation/faculty/

Information on DHS COEs can be found at: https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/centers-excellence

Read more at DHS S&T

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)