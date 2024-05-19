68.6 F
Dr. Frederic Lemieux Receives Inaugural Dean’s Award for Faculty Excellence

By Matt Seldon
White-Gravenor Hall at Georgetown University
(iStock Photo)

Earlier this week, Dr. Frederic Lemieux, Faculty Director for the Master’s programs in Applied Intelligence, Cybersecurity Risk Management, and IT Management at Georgetown University, was honored with the Inaugural Dean’s Award for Faculty Excellence. This prestigious award recognizes a faculty member who demonstrates exceptional and continuous achievements in teaching, service, and scholarship, upholding the highest standards of academic excellence. Dr. Lemieux expressed his gratitude to Dean Kelly Otter and Vice Dean Ifedapo Adeleye, PhD, for their unwavering support.

Dr. Lemieux, who has over 20 years of experience in developing, implementing, and delivering degree programs and training modules for security professionals, was acknowledged for his significant contributions to the field of education. He regularly provides guidance to universities and police academies worldwide through program curriculum enhancement and training program review. Dr. Lemieux has published extensively on homeland security and law enforcement topics, including models of policing, international police cooperation, criminal and national security intelligence, disruptive technology, and cybersecurity. His research has been presented at numerous international conferences, and he is frequently invited as a keynote speaker. Additionally, Dr. Lemieux offers strategic and tactical analysis to governments and corporations globally as a consultant.

In addition to Dr. Lemieux’s accolade, three Outstanding Faculty members were recognized for their excellence in teaching and scholarship. Congratulations to Scott Rubin, John Henry Steitz II, and Dr. Donell Harvin, DrPH, for their well-deserved awards.

The evening also celebrated three outstanding students from Dr. Lemieux’s programs, who were honored for their academic excellence and embodiment of Georgetown’s values both inside and outside the classroom. Congratulations to Bevely A., Maya Fernandez-Powell, and Roxanna R. for their remarkable achievements.

This event was a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate individuals making significant contributions to the fields of Intelligence, Cybersecurity, and Technology. Georgetown University School of Continuing Studies recognized Dr. Lemieux’s impact on LinkedIn, stating: “Congrats to the faculty director for our Master’s programs in Applied Intelligence, Cybersecurity Risk Management, and IT Management, Dr. Frederic Lemieux! He has truly made a difference in our School, and the whole of the Georgetown community!”

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.
DHS Secretary, FEMA Administrator and U.S. Fire Administrator Address the World Fire Congress
New Series “Edge of a Nation” Highlights the Efforts of U.S. Border Patrol Agents
