Friday, October 24, 2025
Free DHS Training Addresses Behavioral Approach to Violence Prevention

By Megan Norris
October 24, 2025
Source: DHS.gov

The Department of Homeland Security’s National Threat Evaluation & Reporting Office (NTER) is offering a free virtual training session designed to help community members identify and respond to potential indicators of targeted violence.

The Threat Evaluation and Reporting Overview (TERO) will take place on Monday, November 3, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM CST (7 to 10 PM EST). This three-hour interactive session focuses on a behavioral approach to violence prevention, educating participants on risk factors, triggers, stressors, and warning behaviors that could impact a person’s decision to commit an act of targeted violence.

“Loved ones, friends, co-workers, and neighbors are the frontline to early intervention for individuals beginning to experience a mental health challenge and/or considering violence,” stated Anthony (Tony) Campbell, D.M., who will lead the session alongside facilitators Eva Jernegan, M.A., Mark Maciuszek, and other DHS professionals. “We truly can make a difference.”

The training emphasizes community involvement while respecting privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties. Participants will learn how to identify concerning behaviors, understand when support may be appropriate, and know the proper channels for reporting concerns. The course also addresses mitigating factors that could help prevent acts of targeted violence.

NTER provides information sharing services to federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial homeland security partners to assist in threat mitigation and targeted violence prevention, regardless of motive. The office advances partners’ ability to identify, investigate, assess, report, and share tips and leads linked to emerging homeland security threats.

The no-charge virtual event is accessible via computer, tablet, or phone. Attendees must participate in the full three hours to receive a DHS Certificate of Completion. Registration confirmation and welcome messages will be sent to participants by October 30.

Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management (BTAM) professionals are especially encouraged to attend, as facilitators will lead an interactive discussion where attendees can observe, learn, and share their expertise in a respectful yet engaging format.

For more information and to register for the November 3 TERO training, follow the link here.

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

