Free DHS Training Addresses Behavioral Approach to Violence Prevention

The Department of Homeland Security’s National Threat Evaluation & Reporting Office (NTER) is offering a free virtual training session designed to help community members identify and respond to potential indicators of targeted violence.

The Threat Evaluation and Reporting Overview (TERO) will take place on Monday, November 3, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM CST (7 to 10 PM EST). This three-hour interactive session focuses on a behavioral approach to violence prevention, educating participants on risk factors, triggers, stressors, and warning behaviors that could impact a person’s decision to commit an act of targeted violence.

“Loved ones, friends, co-workers, and neighbors are the frontline to early intervention for individuals beginning to experience a mental health challenge and/or considering violence,” stated Anthony (Tony) Campbell, D.M., who will lead the session alongside facilitators Eva Jernegan, M.A., Mark Maciuszek, and other DHS professionals. “We truly can make a difference.”

The training emphasizes community involvement while respecting privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties. Participants will learn how to identify concerning behaviors, understand when support may be appropriate, and know the proper channels for reporting concerns. The course also addresses mitigating factors that could help prevent acts of targeted violence.

NTER provides information sharing services to federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial homeland security partners to assist in threat mitigation and targeted violence prevention, regardless of motive. The office advances partners’ ability to identify, investigate, assess, report, and share tips and leads linked to emerging homeland security threats.

The no-charge virtual event is accessible via computer, tablet, or phone. Attendees must participate in the full three hours to receive a DHS Certificate of Completion. Registration confirmation and welcome messages will be sent to participants by October 30.

Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management (BTAM) professionals are especially encouraged to attend, as facilitators will lead an interactive discussion where attendees can observe, learn, and share their expertise in a respectful yet engaging format.

For more information and to register for the November 3 TERO training, follow the link here.